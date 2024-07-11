Play Brightcove video

An urgent appeal has been made for blood donors to come forward ahead of the public holidays at the end of the week.

The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service (NIBTS) has made the appeal to ensure hospitals across the region are stocked up ahead of the weekend.

They said that every week, hundreds of people in Northern Ireland rely on donated blood to help them survive traumatic injuries, surgeries, childbirth and illnesses such as liver disease and cancer.

Blood donations are also used to help newborn babies.

Barbara Mullin, head of blood and component supply services from the NIBTS, said most of the blood donated last week has already been used.

“We need a full house of blood donors to help our hospitals. Most of the blood we collected last week has already been used to save people’s lives,” she said.

“That’s why we need one blood donor every eight minutes.

“We need our amazing donors to come forward today, tomorrow or next week. Every blood donation saves three people’s lives right here in Northern Ireland.”

She added: “Do something truly fantastic, book your place now to give blood. People’s lives depend on it.”

The organisation said first-time donors are welcome, and described the process of giving blood as quick and painless, taking as little as 27 minutes.

They said sessions are taking place this week in Coalisland, Hillsborough, Carrickmore and Saintfield.

Next week, sessions will be taking place in Garvagh, Carryduff, Bessbrook, Larne, Portadown, Dunloy and Holywood.

Donors are encouraged to book their place by visiting www.nibts.org.

People can also give blood at the Blood Donation Centre at NIBTS headquarters, within the grounds of Belfast City Hospital.

