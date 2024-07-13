Man dies following road crash in Co Tyrone

A man has died following a road crash in Co Tyrone.

A vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in the collision on the Clanabogan Road area of Omagh just after 2pm on Friday.

A police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1050 12/07/24.

