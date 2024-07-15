Play Brightcove video

A 1,500m swim, followed by a 40km cycle and finished with a 10km run.

That's an average triathlon race for 76-year-old Micky Mallon.

The veteran athlete, who lives between Newry and Camlough, has been involved in the sport for a number of decades and shows no signs of slowing down, even after undergoing major surgery.

“I love to be competitive," Micky told UTV.

"I don’t get cross when someone round my own age beats me.

"I have great admiration for them, they've done as much training and more than me and I take my hat off to these type of people.

“I had a hip replacement seven years ago and I said to the doctor, 'It better be a good job'.

"When I came out of the theatre I asked if I could run again and he said, 'The biggest issue with you is giving it some time to rest and settle in'."

Micky puts his sporting success down to a "bit of thick whit" and the support of his wife.

“I wouldn’t be a great organiser, all I have to do is put on my running shoes and go on out. Whatever happens after that is what it is.

"But only for Bridget-Rose it wouldn’t just click now to be honest."

Micky's love of triathlons has seen him travel across the world - from Chattanooga for the World Championships, to Madrid for the European Championships.

He's made many friends along the way and collected plenty of silverware.

"Someone asked me one time, 'Why are you doing these at 50 or 60?' and I said, 'The way I look at it is I have good contentment of mind by competing'," explained Micky.

"You don’t have to go out and do a lot of big things if you're only getting started.

"Just start small and walk a quarter of a mile, and things like that. People don’t start by doing 20 miles, build it up and slowly but surely you'll get there."

With hundreds of races under his belt and many more ahead, Micky's passion is to education and inspire the next generation.

