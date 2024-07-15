A fire has broken out at a site in north Dublin that is due to be developed to house asylum seekers. A number of fires have been started at the former Crown Paints factory in Coolock, where a makeshift camp has been set up by anti-immigration protesters. The protesters object to the disused building being redeveloped to house asylum seekers.

Videos and pictures posted on social media on Monday showed a digger in flames at the site. The protest camp was set up several months ago to prevent workers from renovating the premises, with people in attendance around the clock. Videos on social media also showed a stand-off between gardai and protesters, while some demonstrators were seen shouting abuse at officers. Masked men and youths were also seen at the site, while a man with a megaphone told the crowd the Government is going to “change the constitution”. He claimed ministers will “change the 39th amendment to take our private property”. “They are going to ask you if you have a private room and force you to put them in,” he said. Dozens of gardai attended the site and formed a line to bar access to protesters. Officers from the Public Order Unit were also in the area, but remained on stand-by.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardai are currently at the scene of a public order incident at a premises on the Malahide Road, Dublin 17, this morning. “The Malahide Road is currently closed and diversions are in place. “As this is an ongoing incident, An Garda Siochana has no further details at this time.” Dublin Fire Brigade said: “The Malahide Road is closed in both directions near the industrial park as we deal with pallets and construction machinery alight. “Three fire engines from Kilbarrack, North Strand and Finglas fire stations along with a turntable ladder are on scene.”

