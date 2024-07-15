It's understood around 100 jobs are at risk at the Northern Ireland operations of US manufacturing company Terex.

The firm said a surge in demand for its products following the pandemic had now "stabilised".

It as a result of reduced demand, it has started a redundancy consultation and taken other cost cutting measures.

A statement continued: "As Terex continues to navigate market fluctuations, we have observed that the extraordinary surge in demand and backlog following the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in outstanding performance in 2023, has now stabilised.

"This has led to reduced demand from key global markets.

"As a consequence, Terex has carefully reassessed its operational needs to align with the current market conditions and ensure viability and competitiveness of the business going forward.

"Several actions have been taken, including non-replacement of job roles and reducing overtime and travel.

"This review has now led to the difficult decision to begin a consultation process with our team members, which will involve a reduction of our workforce.

"As a global company with a strong presence in the UK and Northern Ireland for over 25 years, Terex has extensive experience managing cyclical market challenges.

"Our broad portfolio positions us to navigate this challenging period while continuing to develop new products and explore new markets.

"This approach, along with the above actions, will ensure our leadership position in the industry, allowing us to remain a significant local employer in the region for the longer term.

"Despite this, we understand that this is an unsettling time for our team members and are committed to supporting them throughout this process.

"Our primary focus is to minimise job losses while managing these changes with transparency and respect for everyone involved.

"We thank our team members for their continued dedication and hard work during these more challenging times."

