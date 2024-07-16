Play Brightcove video

TUV leader Jim Allister has said he intends to take the Reform UK whip in Parliament on the issues that formed the basis of the two parties’ General Election alliance.

The TUV and Reform UK signed a memorandum of understanding in March.

Mr Allister, who defeated Ian Paisley to win the North Antrim Westminster seat in the election, said under the whipping arrangement he envisages he would still be entitled to the speaking rights afforded to party leaders in the House of Commons.

The TUV leader was asked about his intention in relation to the Reform UK whip as he formally unveiled party colleague Timothy Gaston as his successor as North Antrim Assembly member at Stormont.

“In terms of the parliamentary situation, the answer going forward is found in the memorandum of understanding that my party entered with Reform at our party conference back in March,” said Mr Allister.

“That not only bound us to the mutual defence of certain principles and stands, it also included within that an indication that any MPs elected would pursue a common whip in pursuit of those unifying issues. And, therefore, I would anticipate that being fulfilled insofar as the issues that were identified within the memorandum of understanding are concerned.

“So, the way it would work would be something like this: I would anticipate taking the Reform whip on those agreed issues, but I will continue as the TUV Member of Parliament for North Antrim.”

He added: “I would continue to be the TUV MP and leader in the House of Commons, so the two will work in tandem.”

