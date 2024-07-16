Play Brightcove video

A Mid and East Antrim TUV councillor has been selected to replace Jim Allister as a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The TUV leader became an MP earlier this month after winning the North Antrim constituency ahead of DUP veteran Ian Paisley.

On Tuesday morning, the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland confirmed that Timothy Gaston has been returned to serve as an MLA for North Antrim.

Mr Gaston previously served as deputy mayor for Mid and East Antrim.

It is the fourth Stormont co-option following the General Election.

In Lagan Valley, Alliance councillor Michelle Guy was selected to replace Sorcha Eastwood. In North Antrim, UUP councillor Colin Crawford was chosen to replace Robin Swann who was elected as MP in South Antrim, while independent North Down MP Alex Easton selected DUP councillor Peter Martin for his Assembly seat.

