Northern Ireland have ended the group stage of their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Goals from Joely Andrews and Lauren Wade in the second half of Tuesday night's game at Windsor Park secured the victory for Tanya Oxtoby's side.

Northern Ireland had already booked a place in the play-offs for next year's Euros in Switzerland, but the result means they finish second in their group.

The draw for the play-offs will take place on Friday.

Meanwhile the Republic of Ireland concluded their qualifying campaign in impressive fashion with a 3-1 win over France in Cork.

They led 2-0 at half time after goals from Denise O'Sullivan and Julie-Ann Russell, and while Vicki Becho pulled one back for France, a late header from Anna Patten sealed the win.

