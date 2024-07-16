Police have advised the public to avoid the Glenmachan Street area of Belfast due to “ongoing disorder” on Tuesday evening.

The warning comes after police in the south of the city were attacked with petrol and paint bombs on Monday night.

Giving an update, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users and members of the public are advised to avoid the Glenmachan Street area of south Belfast due to ongoing disorder.

“Disruption is expected for a number of hours. We thank you for your patience at this time.”

