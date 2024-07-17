Earl pledges to work with Stormont to secure ‘long-term future’ of Lough Neagh

The owner of Lough Neagh’s bed has insisted he wants to work with Stormont to secure the long-term future of the lake.

The comments from the Earl of Shaftesbury Nicholas Ashley-Cooper came after he met Environment Minister Andrew Muir to discuss the ongoing environmental problems at the lough.

Noxious blooms of blue-green algae covered large parts of the lough last summer and also affected other waterways and beaches in the region.

The algae has returned this year.

Lough Neagh is the biggest freshwater lake, by surface area, in the UK and Ireland, supplies 40% of Northern Ireland’s drinking water and sustains a major eel-fishing industry.

The earl has already stated his willingness to explore new ownership models.

Mr Muir is an advocate of a community-based ownership arrangement similar to ones that have been successful in Scotland.

The minister has developed an action plan in an attempt to deal with the various environmental issues at the lough but the blueprint has yet to gain the required sign off by Executive colleagues.

The plan contains 37 actions, 17 of which need full Executive support.

Nitrogen and phosphorus from agricultural fertiliser running off fields is believed to be a major contributory factor in the blue-green algae blooms.

Restricting the use of chemical fertilisers on grasslands would need Executive approval.

The spread of the invasive zebra mussel species is also understood to have played a role in the blooms, as they have made the water clearer, allowing more sunlight to penetrate, stimulating more algal photosynthesis.

Climate change is another factor cited, with the highest water temperature at Lough Neagh recorded last June.

Commenting after his meeting with the minister, the earl said: “I had a constructive discussion with the minister on the issues facing Lough Neagh.

“We discussed the importance of his Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan which I hope will be approved by the Northern Ireland Executive as soon as possible.

“I reiterated my commitment to work with his team and other stakeholders to find solutions, as I firmly believe we need to work together to secure the lough’s long-term future.”

Mr Muir said the meeting was “very constructive”.

“I was pleased to hear that Nick Ashley-Cooper is fully supportive of the Lough Neagh Action Plan which is currently under consideration by my Executive colleagues and we are both hopeful that agreement is secured as soon as possible,” he said.

“The Lough Neagh Action Plan contains real, science-led and practical actions that can set us on a course towards long-term rehabilitation of water quality in Lough Neagh.

“The Earl of Shaftesbury and I were in mutual agreement in desire to secure community ownership of the lough, however, the right structures must be in place involving relevant groups.

“It will only be through a shared sense of responsibility and partnership working that we can make the real and tangible improvements to Lough Neagh that we all wish to see.

“The Lough Neagh Report will, once agreed by Executive, set out planned ways to bring people together in partnership – a fundamental prerequisite to enable transfer to community ownership.

“I welcome Lough Neagh Partnership’s National Lottery-funded initiative to explore feasibility of future management and ownership of the lough which will play an important role as ownership issue develops.”

