Man critically injured in Co Antrim crash

A man aged in his 20s has been critically injured in a road crash in Co Antrim.

One car, a red Ford Fiesta, was involved in the incident on the Belfast Road in Whitehead on Tuesday night.

Police said they received a report at around 9.10pm that a Fiesta had been involved in a collision.

They said: “Our officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition at this time.”

Police have urged anyone with any information, or dashcam or mobile phone footage, to get in contact on 101, quoting reference number 1666 of July 16.

