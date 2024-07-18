Belfast’s maternity hospital facing delay after pseudomonas discovered in water

The opening of Belfast’s new maternity hospital is facing significant fresh delay after high levels of the bacteria pseudomonas were discovered in its water system.

The Belfast Trust has confirmed that a remediation plan for the water systems could “significantly impact” on the timescale for the building being occupied.

The PA news agency understands that the latest delay could be more than two years.

The project to open a new maternity hospital at the Royal Victoria has been plagued by delays for several years.

The hospital had been expected to open next year and the Belfast Trust took possession of the new building in March.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “The building then began the clinical commissioning phase.

“Clinical commissioning is an essential process in ensuring a safe transition of service to a new building.

“In this phase we continue to monitor all our life safety and water systems.

“During testing of water outlets, high levels of pseudomonas aeruginosa were discovered in the water system.

“The trust is developing a remediation plan for the water systems which could significantly impact on timescales for occupation of the building.”

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is found widely in soil and stagnant water.

It does not usually cause illness in healthy people but can pose a serious threat to people with weak immune systems.

Three babies died following an outbreak of the bacteria at Belfast’s Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital in 2012.

The trust statement added: “Our staff continue to provide excellent care to women and babies in the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital and service delivery has not been impacted as a result of the delay.

“We acknowledge that, for a number of reasons, the new Maternity building has taken a long time to complete.

“Whilst this further delay is very disappointing, the safety of new mothers and their babies is our main priority.

“We will continue to address the required remedial works in order to ensure the building is safe to open to provide high quality care for women and their babies.”

The new maternity hospital in Belfast is already several years overdue and is well over budget.

A Northern Ireland Audit Office report earlier this year said the hospital was originally expected to be completed by the end of 2015.

The report said: “Whilst the new maternity hospital has been substantively built it is not operational.

“The latest estimated date for completion of the final phase of the Maternity Hospital is June 2025, almost 10 years late.

“The original cost estimate was £57million, with costs now expected to be £97million.”

The new maternity hospital is on the Royal Hospital site and has been constructed over five floors.

The hospital will have an admission unit, early pregnancy department and an active birthing centre.

Also included in the development is a new neonatal unit with 45 cots.

A 10 bed ward is also located directly above the theatres to facilitate the care of high risk antenatal and postnatal women.

