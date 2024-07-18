A man has been shot in the leg in what police have described as a "brutal attack".

The incident happened in the Ganaway Walk area of Bangor.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Shortly after midnight, on the morning of Thursday 18th July, officers received a report that a man, aged in his 30s, had been approached by an unknown male at a grass area near Ganaway Walk, and shot once in his leg."

Emergency services attended the scene and the injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan added: “This was a brutal attack which has left the victim traumatised and with significant injuries.

"People involved in carrying out this type of attack do not represent the interests of any community, nor do they contribute anything to communities.

"They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent. No one has the right to violate the rights of others.“Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and who may have CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage which could be of assistance. Our detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 6 18/07/24.”

