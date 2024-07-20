Play Brightcove video

IT outage

Massive global IT outages yesterday look set to cause more disruption for GPs here on Monday.

GPs weren't able to use their online records, meaning the BMA says that there's a backlog of work to complete on Monday before the day's work begins.

Castlerock crash

A woman aged in her 40s is in hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Castlerock.

She was the driver of a silver Ford Focus which crashed on the Mussenden Road this morning. The road was closed for a time but has now reopened.

Missing appeal

Police say they're growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 34-year-old man who has gone missing in south Belfast.

Kevin Davidson was last seen in Donegall Avenue on 9 July.

Detectives are appealing for information on his whereabouts, and have asked the local community to check their garages, outbuildings and sheds.

Firearms found

Gardai have seized 18 firearms and 900 rounds of ammunition in Co Louth.

The huge find near Ardee included 6 assault rifles and 12 hand guns. The raid is part of an ongoing intelligence led operation targeting organised crime gangs.

Derry death

Police are continuing to question a man in his fifties who was arrested in connection with the death of a man in Londonderry.

The body of a man in his eighties was discovered at a house in the Culmore Road area of the city earlier this week.

A post mortem examination has been carried out but further tests will be required to determine how the man died.

Police yesterday were granted an additional 36 hours for questioning.

