A chip shop and a two flats have been badly damaged by a fire in Armagh.

The blaze broke out in the Killylea Road area on Sunday afternoon.

Two adjoining businesses were also affected, by water damage.

Fire crews from the local area attended the scene and brought the incident under control.

The occupiers of the flats were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.