A man is being treated for facial wounds and a severe arm injury following a suspected sword attack in Co Down.

A suspect, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident at a property in Newcastle in the early hours of Sunday.

A police spokesperson said officers attended a report of a man having been assaulted by an offender armed with what was believed to have been a sword at a house in the Ballaghbeg Park area shortly before 3.45am.

“The victim sustained facial injuries and a severe arm injury during the incident, and it was also reported that he was hit on the head repeatedly with an object,” they said.

“He was subsequently taken to hospital for medical treatment by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“A man aged in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possessing article with blade or point in public place.

“He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with inquiries.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which might assist, or who witnessed what happened, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 315 of 21/07/24.”

