Sudden death

A man and a woman have been arrested following a sudden death in south Belfast.

It happened in the Donegal Avenue area yesterday.

Police said the two people who were arrested as part of the investigation are currently assisting officers with their enquiries, and there are no further details at this stage.

Armagh fire

A chip shop and a number of flats have been badly damaged by a fire in Armagh.

The blaze broke out in the Killylea Road area earlier this afternoon. Fire crews attended the scene and brought the incident under control.

The occupiers of the flats were evacuated and no injuries were reported. Two adjoining businesses suffered water damage in the fire, believed to be accidental.

Titanic céilé

T here was a huge ceile on the Titanic slipway today as part of Belfast Trad Week. Beginners and experts alike took part.

