Two people have been arrested as part of a sudden death investigation in Belfast, police have said.

A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said they had arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death.

They are assisting police with their enquiries.

The death happened in the Donegall Avenue area of South Belfast on Saturday.

