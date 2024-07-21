Two people arrested after sudden death in Donegall Avenue area of south Belfast
Two people have been arrested as part of a sudden death investigation in Belfast, police have said.
A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said they had arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death.
They are assisting police with their enquiries.
The death happened in the Donegall Avenue area of South Belfast on Saturday.
