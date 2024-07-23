A car has been rammed into a homeless charity building and set alight in west Belfast.

Police are investigating the arson which caused significant damage to the Welcome Centre in the Townsend Street area. A PSNI spokesman said: "Shortly after midnight today, Tuesday 23rd July, a Volkswagen Golf, which is suspected stolen, was rammed in reverse against the building's shutters and set alight.

"The driver ran from the scene and entry was not gained to the building. "NI Fire and Rescue Service attended to extinguish the fire which has caused significant damage to the inside and outside of this section of the building."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “The Welcome Organisation provides a crucial drop-in and outreach service for homeless people, including those sleeping rough. Whoever saw fit to ram a car into the Welcome Centre has only set that important work back, and it is some of the most vulnerable who will suffer the consequences.

“This is not the first time the Welcome Organisation has been on the receiving end of such attacks and intimidation. Those responsible have nothing to offer working class communities which have been blighted by poverty, alienation, and homelessness.

“I extend my solidarity to all affected by this horrendous incident, but I am confident that it will not deter the Welcome Organisation from their task.”

Police added: "An investigation is underway and officers would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 19 23/07/24. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who would have any dash-cam or CCTV footage of the Townsend Road or wider area around this time to get in contact. "A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."

