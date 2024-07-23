Co Down sword attack of 'domestic nature involving a relative', court hears

A court has heard a Co Down sword attack that left a man with a severe arm injury was of a 'domestic nature involving a relative'.

Today 33-year-old Keith Frederick Alexander Matthews, of Ballaghbeg Park in Newcastle, appeared in Newtownards Magistrates’ Court charged with a number of offences including attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon following an alleged assault in the early hours of Sunday 21st July.

When asked if he understood the charges against his solicitor replied "yes he does".

A Constable also told the court she could connect the accused to the charges.

No bail application was made and the details of what happened were not revealed in court.

The defendant's solicitor told the Judge his client had been full and frank with the authorities and there are serious medical issues in this case.

Matthews will appear in court again on the 15th August.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.