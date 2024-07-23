A murder investigation has been launched over the sudden death of a man in south Belfast, police said.

In a statement the PSNI confirmed the body of a man located at a property in the south of the city on the evening of Saturday 20 July, was 34-year-old Kevin Davidson.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said: “Kevin was reported missing earlier this month and tragically officers located his body at an address in the Donegall Avenue area at the weekend.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Davidson’s family and loved ones at this most distressing time.

“A 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman arrested in connection with the investigation both remain in custody.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1084 of 15/07/2024.

Police added: "Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

