Viewers are warned that Gareth Wilkinson's report contains distressing images right from the start.

Northern Ireland has some of the highest rates of mental illness, with some of the worst treatment records for patients in the most severe states.

UTV has been examining the true human cost of a system which experts say is failing on so many fronts.

The investigation began when we were contacted by one family from Londonderry who had lost hope - saying they feared for her life and the safety of others.

This is the story of her difficult journey to get the right help.

