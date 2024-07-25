Application to complete Drumcree march on All-Ireland final day denied

An application by an Orange Order lodge to march on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown on Sunday has been denied by the Parades Commission.

The Portadown District LOL No 1 had proposed completing their Drumcree parade during Sunday’s All-Ireland senior football final in which Armagh will be playing.

The Parades Commission confirmed on Thursday permission for the parade to walk on the Garvaghy Road has been denied.

The stand-off at Drumcree made headlines in the 1990s with nationalist residents of the Garvaghy Road resolutely opposed to the parade passing through the area, leading to violent clashes for several summers and political tensions necessitating a major security operation.

The district has unsuccessfully applied for more than a quarter of a century to complete its 1998 walk along its traditional route.

Earlier this week, the lodge said they had made the application for Sunday because it would have the “least impact” on the community as “most will either be away to Croke Park, or will be in clubs, pubs or at home watching and supporting their county, Armagh GAA, playing in the final of the All Ireland”.

The application was dismissed as a stunt by Sinn Fein while DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said the lodge’s move was “forward-thinking” and a “positive attempt” to complete their parade.

The Parades Commission, which rules on contentious parades, said in its published determination the proposed route would have “an adverse effect on community relations and a potential for public disorder”.

It said a number of conditions have been placed on the proposed parade, including a prohibition on entering the “entire length” of the Garvaghy Road.

Sinn Fein councillor Paul Duffy said it was the right decision.

He added: “For 26 years the people of the Garvaghy Road have enjoyed peace since contentious parades were prevented from going through the area.

“This most recent application was a stunt, it was arrogant, insulting and derogatory, and designed to increase tensions and cause division.

“The people of the Garvaghy Road have worked to foster stronger and better cross-community relations with our neighbours, and have no desire to return to the divisions of the past.”

In a statement, the Portadown District LOL No 1 said it was not surprised, but disappointed by the determination.

It added: “This district, as in the past, stands ready to talk with anyone in a bid to bring this to a conclusion.

“We have already requested a meeting with the new Secretary of State Hilary Benn and will be arranging meetings with the Chief Constable (Jon Boutcher) and the Parades Commission to highlight these issues in due course.

“This Sunday at 1pm we will meet outside Drumcree Parish Church, as we have done for the last 26 years, and parade to the bridge to complete our 1998 parade.

“We welcome anyone who would like to show their support.”

Ms Lockhart said the Parades Commission had “rewarded intransigence”.

She said: “This proposal by Portadown district was a genuine attempt at minimising the disruption to the daily lives of local residents and ending this dispute.

“The only conclusion that can be drawn from today’s determination by the Parades Commission is that neither the commission nor the local community on Garvaghy Road have any intention of finding a solution.

“That can only result in a worsening of community relations and ongoing division in our community.

“Such an outcome is deeply regrettable.”

She added: “Working alongside the district officers, I will continue to engage with the PSNI, Secretary of State and Parades Commission to seek to find a resolution in the future that respects the rights of all.”