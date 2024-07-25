Two people have been charged with the murder of Kevin Davidson.

Mr Davidson, 34, was reported missing earlier this month.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland discovered his body at a property in Donegall Avenue in Belfast on Saturday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Kevin Davidson in south Belfast have charged two people with his murder.

“The man aged 32 and woman aged 35 are both charged with murder.

“They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

“In line with normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”