Man released after arrest following arson attack on charity

A man arrested by officers investigating an arson attack on a homelessness charity in west Belfast has been released on bail.

The Welcome Organisation centre on Townsend Street was significantly damaged in the early hours of Tuesday when a stolen Volkswagen Golf was rammed in reverse into the shutters and then set alight.

The man, aged in his 40s, was detained on Wednesday morning on suspicion of arson and related offences.

On Thursday morning, police said he had been released to allow more time for officers to make inquiries.

Police are also probing menacing graffiti making threats to anyone involved in repairing the damage to the Welcome centre building.

Officers are investigating the graffiti that was daubed on a wall in the nearby Milford Close area.

Police received a report about the incident around 1.20am on Wednesday.

The PSNI has urged anyone with information about the graffiti and the original arson incident to come forward.