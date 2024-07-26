Play Brightcove video

A homeless charity forced to suspend its life saving services after an arson attack say they will need permission from the community to operate.

Police have been maintaining a presence outside the Welcome Organisation in west Belfast since the incident on Tuesday.

Jude Whyte from the Welcome Organisation said: "This is the second attack - and I use the word 'attack' deliberately - you can't really think of any other charity that would be viciously and vindictively attacked twice."

Threatening graffiti appeared after the incident. Credit: UTV

Plans to repair the damage remain on hold after a sinister threat was painted on a nearby wall.

There have been concerns among local residents over anti-social behaviour in the area as a result of the centre.

Mr Whyte continued: "We're getting a message here, a very loud message, that we have to rethink our future.

"We might have to close this part down here, I can't see how we can operate this without the full support of the community we are part of.

"We have to ask their permission, we have to get their authority and that's they key over the next week."

Police are investigating the graffiti that was daubed on a wall in the nearby Milford Close area, as well as the attack on the building.

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

