First Minister Michelle O'Neill has written to the Taoiseach asking for the Irish Government to intervene and help Catherine Flanagan bring her two-year-old son David home.

David Nalhe has been missing in Lebanon with his father since January.

Last week, Catherine told UTV she is "terrified" for her baby boy and is pleading with both the British and Irish Governments for help to find him and bring him back to Northern Ireland.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Michelle O’Neill has written to the Taoiseach asking for Irish government diplomatic intervention in the case.”

