Crowds gather in Belfast for Pride parade

Young and old have thronged the streets of Belfast to watch this year’s Pride parade march through the city.

The 2024 parade was led by Micky Murray, the city’s first gay mayor, and a post-parade party in the Square is being headlined by former UTV continuity announcer Julian Simmons.

People with rainbow streaks on their faces and waving LGBT+ flags gathered to get a glimpse of the multi-coloured march.

A series of groups and floats, representing up to 250 charities and organisations, took off from Custom House Square at 1pm.

This year’s theme is Love your Mind – and a range of mental health charities including Inspire, Aware and NSPCC are taking part.

Co-chair of Belfast Pride Kirsty Mullholand said that almost everyone in the city will have experienced dealing with mental health issues, either personally or through a loved one.

“It is a sad fact that poor mental health is something that disproportionately affects members of the LGBTQIA+ community,” she said.

“Being LGBTQIA+ doesn’t automatically mean that a person will struggle with their mental health, but it does mean that they are at a higher risk of experiencing poor mental health.

“Being LGBTQIA+ doesn’t cause these problems, but being on the receiving end of homophobia, biphobia, transphobia and other forms of discrimination can.

“The flip side of this is that being out and proud can have a tremendously positive mental impact.”