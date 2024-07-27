Saturday's Northern Ireland news headlines

Play Brightcove video

Man arrested

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in east Belfast as part of an investigation into organised crime.He is being questioned in relation to a number of offences including possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Following a search of house in the Short Strand area officers seized forty five thousand pounds worth of suspected cocaine, luxury watches, a high-value car, a large sum of cash, two imitation firearms, and other weaponry.

Belfast Pride

Thousands have taken to the streets of Belfast to celebrate the city's annual pride parade.

The theme for Belfast Pride 2024 is Love Your Mind. Organisers say they chose the topic because mental health is something that affects everyone in a multitude of ways.

John Bennett

Veteran BBC Northern Ireland broadcaster John Bennett has died at the age of 82.Bennett was one of Northern Ireland's best known radio personalities with a career spanning over sixty years.

In a statement his family said he passed away peacefully on Friday evening.All-Ireland Final

in gaelic games all roads lead to Croke Park tomorrow as thousands of Armagh fans descend on Dublin hoping to see their team win a first All Ireland title since 2002. Kieran McGeeney's side take on Galway.

