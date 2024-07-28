Armagh have won the All-Ireland title following a hard fought 1-11 0-13 victory over Galway at Croke to secure their first title since 2002 and only the second in their history.

Aaron McKay scored the only goal of the game in the 47th minute to give the Orchard County the lead in a game where very little separated either side.

Galway pushed for an equaliser late on but Armagh threw everything on the line to get over the line and lift the Sam Maguire cup for the first time in 22 years.

More to follow.