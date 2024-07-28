Sunday's Northern Ireland news headlines

Play Brightcove video

Armagh win first All-Ireland title in 22 years

Armagh have won the All-Ireland title following a hard fought 1-11 0-13 victory over Galway at Croke to secure their first title since 2002 and only the second in their history.

Aaron McKay scored the only goal of the game in the 47th minute to give the Orchard County the lead in a game where very little separated either side.

Galway pushed for an equaliser late on but Armagh threw everything on the line to get over the line and lift the Sam Maguire cup for the first time in 22 years.

Man hospitalised following crash on M1 motorway

A man in his 60s is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious collision between a pedestrian and a lorry on the M1 motorway.

A section of the motorway was closed in both directions between Belfast and Lisburn for seven hours.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before seven o'clock on Sunday morning. The motorway has since been reopened.

Fresh appeal for information into 2001 Co Antrim murder

Detectives investigating the murder of a Newtownabbey teenager have issued a fresh appeal for information on the 23rd anniversary of his death. Gavin Brett was shot dead on the Hightown Road in Glengormley in 2001, as he stood chatting to friends.

The shooting was carried out by the Ulster Defence Association. Since the killing, a number of people have been arrested but no one has been convicted of his murder.

Police understand two gunmen were involved in the killing.

Gavin Brett was shot dead while he stood chatting to a group of friends Credit: Family Handout

Police officer injured after being dragged along road

A police officer has been injured after his arm was trapped between a police car and a vehicle that he was trying to search for drugs in Ardboe outside Dungannon.

The officer was attempting to detain the driver and search his car under the misuse of drugs act on Saturday night.

The driver reversed back at speed, dragging the officer for a short distance before colliding with the stationary police car trapping the officer's arm.

The driver fled the scene and the officer was treated in hospital for injuries to his arm and hand.

Natalie McNally brothers complete walk to Croke Park in memory of sister

Hundreds of Armagh fans have applauded the brothers of Natlie McNally after they completed a five day fundraising walk to Croke Park ahead of the All-Ireland Final.

Niall and Declan McNally began their walk from Craigavon on Wednesday. The fundraiser in memory of Natalie has raised thousands of pounds for two local charities.

Natalie was 32 years old when she was murdered at her home in Lurgan in December 2022.