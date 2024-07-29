Play Brightcove video

Families in Northern Ireland are calling for a change to the law to allow carers to carry out essential nursing or medial tasks.

Last month UTV told the stories of several families who have been informed by health trusts that carers paid for by direct payments can no longer carry out those essential tasks leaving them with no respite.

They are now calling on the health minister to act, with one petition reaching almost 1,500 signatures.

Ellie Henry is 22 years old and lives with multiple complex conditions and needs 24 hour care.

Her mother Tracey says that her carers paid for by direct payments gave her the only break she could get. That loss has been devastating for her and led to her starting the petition for the change in the law.

She told UTV she felt the withdrawal of the provision was "not fair" and she had talked to others who are in a similar position and afraid to speak out in case they lose further support. She said the help of her carer, gave her daughter some independence.

She said a change in the law would make sure it was "legal" for her daughter's carers to carry out the "right standard of care".

Claire Hinphey son Liam has dravet syndrome and suffers frequent seizures and needs two adults with him at all times. She supports the call for the change in legislation.

"I'm just trying to fight for what we need, the support we need, the support my son needs," she said.

The Department of Health said it is aware there are variances in the broad range of "important tasks undertaken by personal assistants/carers under direct payments".

"The department has not issued any direction to HSC Trusts regarding the delegation of nursing tasks within direct payments legislation.

"The department will engage with HSC Trust colleagues to further clarify their approach regarding these matters, to inform further action required."

The petition can be found here.

