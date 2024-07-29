Police say they are aware of footage circulating on social media of officers driving PSNI vehicles and taking part in celebrations following Armagh's All-Ireland final win.

In a statement police say they have launched an internal investigation.

Footage on social media shows a two police cars drive between a junction and a mini roundabout in Camlough with their emergency lights and sirens on.

One vehicle stops for the driver to take an Armagh flag before starting off again. It then performs a u-turn in the road at the junction while other cars are moving around causing them to come to a stop.

Crowds line the street cheering.

It came after police urged the public returning from the All-Ireland final "drive safely".

The incident was described as "joyriding and reckless".

There were also scenes in Lurgan which saw Armagh flags put on the town's PSNI station. Social media footage also showed one man standing on its security fencing waving flags.

A number of unionist politicians have reacted, calling for the police to investigate.

MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart said the police should act with neutrality.

"If you want to celebrate your team winning a competition, then that’s your right to do so," she posted on X. "What you do not have a right to do is desecrate a memorial to OUR war dead, or climb unchallenged onto a police station. "I also expect the police to act with neutrality."

The DUP is to meet with senior police on Monday.

UUP leader Doug Beattie described police actions as "naive and reckless" saying he had contacted the chief constable. He described the incident as "like a joyrider".

"I'm confident this will be addressed," he posted on X.

"Driving a police car one handed in a residential area, darting between traffic like a joyrider, using emergency lighting for non emergency," he added when asked what police were doing wrong.

TUV leader and North Antrim MP Jim Allister has complained to the Police Ombudsman.

He added: "Loyalists are often challenged about why we talk about two tier policing. Tonight we see evidence of this in bright lights. “Independent policing has gone out the window and the PSNI has destroyed any pretence of being a balanced force. “Urgent action is required against the officers involved if there is to be any hope of confidence not plunging to an all-time low. How can Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon urge people returning from the final to “please drive safely” when their own officers are doing this? The officer driving needs to be dismissed. “Some may not like to acknowledge it, but the reality is that the GAA remains a deeply sectarian organisation, something evidenced today by the fact that the teams competed for a cup named after someone linked to the murder of Great War hero Sir Henry Wilson. “Frankly, the PSNI need to wise up.”

Former senior PSNI officer, Jon Burrows said one of the cars u-turn could have caused an accident. He said the matter would be assessed under the PSNI code of ethics and potentially the Road Traffic Order. He said he hoped it would be dealt with swiftly.

"It’s a wonderful day for Armagh GAA," he said on X, "and for all their players, families, friends and supporters.

"However, the police service is a professional body and police cars should not be driven like this, regardless of the occasion."

District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett, said: "We are aware of footage circulating on social media of our officers, driving Police Service of Northern Ireland vehicles, taking part in celebrations following Armagh winning the All-Ireland final.

“We have commenced an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this."

In a separate incident two vehicles which were painted in Armagh colours and with the words "Armagh 4 Sam" and "Sam is Home" were burnt out and left badly damaged.

The lorry was parked up on the main Armagh to Newry Road while the car was parked up on the Newtownhamilton Road.

Sinn Féin councillor Brona Haughey condemned the incident.

“On what was a joyous day for the county, this was a reprehensible attack on the whole community and those involved should face justice. “There is no place for hate or discrimination in our society and I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

