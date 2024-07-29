Play Brightcove video

After two decades Sam Maguire has made a triumphant return to the Orchard County.

It was an historic weekend for Armagh as Kieran McGeeney’s side defeated Galway at Croke Park yesterday in the All Ireland final.

It is only the second time that The Sam Maguire Cup has made its way to The Orchard County. The last time was back in 2002.

The jubilant scenes in Croke Park yesterday were mirrored across the county. Revelers took to the streets to celebrate Sam Maguire's return with the festivities culminating in a triumphant homecoming parade in the city this evening.

Rian O'Neill said he dreamed of the day of winning the all-Ireland.

"We have that All-Ireland to our name and no one can take that away from us," he said.

Armagh manager McGeeney added: "The strongest steel is forged in fire...

"In those moments we lost on penalties, those moments we sat with our heads in our hands did those affect the last five minutes? Absolutely."

