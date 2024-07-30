Co Armagh swimmer Daniel Wiffen has won gold in the men's 800m freestyle at the Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old from Magheralin becomes the first athlete from Northern Ireland to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics in over 50 years.

Wiffen set a new Olympic record as he finished Tuesday evening's final in a time of 7:38.19.

