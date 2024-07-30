Play Brightcove video

Health unions have urged the Executive to implement a pay recommendation that would see workers get an above inflation increase to their salary.

An independent body has recommended a 5.5% increase for this year, with a further recommendation that doctors and dentists should get 6%.

The recommendations by the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB) are being implemented for staff in England.

It means additional funds will filter down to Stormont - however the health minister says he's unable to make an immediate decision, despite being supportive in principle of the uplift.

"I am supportive of the recommendations in principle," said Health Minister Mike Nesbitt.

"The severe budgetary pressures on health and social care in Northern Ireland means I am unable to make an immediate decision on the recommendations.

"This is very regrettable, but I can assure staff I will do everything in my power to ensure they are properly rewarded."

In a statement, Dr Clodagh Corrigan from the BMA said Northern Ireland "cannot continually be lagging behind".

She said this would be "damaging to morale and ultimately to patient care".

Dr Corrigan said: “We note that the DDRB has recommended an uplift of 6% for all doctors with an additional £1,000 non consolidated award for doctors in training," she said.

“This is a step in the right direction to improve doctors pay, but there is still work to be done to address the pay erosion doctors have faced.

"Only by doing that will we retain doctors in the health service here and address the shameful waiting lists and delays in treatment patients face.

"It is however deeply concerning to see the Department of Health indicating they will not be able to afford the pay uplift without cuts to services.

“The government in England has said that it accepts this recommendation and will apply it to doctors there.

"Therefore our own health minister now needs to ensure that the same uplift is applied to doctors here as quickly as possible.

"As noted by the DDRB, the uplift for 2023 was finally paid in June 2024, months later than the rest of the UK. This is totally unacceptable and needs to be rectified. We cannot continually be lagging behind, it is damaging to morale and ultimately to patient care."

Dr Corrigan continued: “An improved offer has also been made today to junior doctors in England.

"The health minister here now needs to work quickly to assess the impact there will be if a substantially improved pay offer is not now made to junior doctors in Northern Ireland, this is the only way to avert further and longer strike action.

“SAS doctors here are also moving towards balloting for industrial action as they see their pay falling further behind the rest of the UK with successful negotiations in other nations resulting in resolution of pay disputes and averted industrial action.

"We are calling on the Minister to meet with these two groups of doctors as soon as possible.”

