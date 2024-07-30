A Protestant man has settled a case of religious discrimination against Belfast city centre bar owner John Bittle for £6,500.

The man went to Bittles Bar on a Friday afternoon to enjoy a drink. As he entered the bar, he met the landlord, John Bittles, who he knew and had spoken to before.

However, he says he was embarrassed and felt intimidated by what happened next. The man said he was told told by Mr Bittles “you have not been in here for about three years and we don’t serve Protestants, only joking, no I’m not".

He took the case against the bar with support from the Equality Commission.

A statement from the commission explained: "He was embarrassed and felt intimidated by what happened.

"The man says that Mr Bittles said to him, 'no seat, no drink, new rules in the bar. I look after my locals'.

"He said that Mr Bittles then pointed to a group of men on his left and continued, 'you have not been in here for about three years and we don’t serve Protestants, only joking, no I’m not'.'

The man said the remarks were made "very loudly and greeted by cheering" from other customers within the bar.

"This made him feel very uncomfortable and he immediately left the bar. The man reported the incident to the PSNI, who recorded it as a hate crime," the commission said.

The man said he just wanted a drink.

"I’d been to Bittles Bar many times before over the years. The landlord knows me, and I was shocked by his comments and was really concerned by the reaction of the people in the bar," he said.

“I honestly thought the days of this type of behaviour in Northern Ireland were behind us. I felt I had to challenge it, so I reported it to the police and contacted the Equality Commission.”

Geraldine McGahey, Chief Commissioner of the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland added: “This is a reminder to all businesses serving the public that they have responsibilities under the anti-discrimination laws.

"People are protected from religious belief and political opinion discrimination in the provision of a wide range of services. It is important that customers do not feel intimidated or degraded because of their religious beliefs.

"Everyone who walks through their doors should be treated with dignity and respect, no matter what their religious background.

“This is also a reminder for each of us that what someone might see as banter or a harmless joke could have the effect of being offensive or intimidating to someone else,” concluded Ms McGahey."

The Equality Commission said, in settling the case, John Bittles apologised for any upset and distress caused to the man and affirmed commitment to the principles of equality in respect of the provision of services to the public. He has also agreed to liaise with the Equality Commission.

UTV has attempted to contact the bar for comment.

