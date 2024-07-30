Emergency services in Ireland are responding to a helicopter crash in Co Westmeath.

Irish police said the incident happened near Killucan at approximately 3.30pm on Tuesday.

It has been reported the aircraft hit a building.

Acting chief fire officer with Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service Pat Hunt said there was “a number of casualties”.

Speaking on the Midlands 103 radio station, he said: “We understand that it’s an incident involving a helicopter crashing into a building in the Joristown Upper townland in Killucan, Co Westmeath.”

He added: “All the the principal response agencies are mobilising to the scene: An Garda Siochana, the ambulance service and ourselves.

“What we can understand is that there are a number of casualties involved, but again, we cannot at this stage confirm the number.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Unit has sent a team to the scene.

Mayor of Mullingar-Kinnegad Municipal District Ken Glynn told RTÉ the incident was "shocking and tragic" and offered his thoughts and prayers to all involved. "I'm surprised and shocked, it's not something you would expect to hear in your own locality." "It is a difficult scene for emergency services to be attending," Cllr Glynn said.

