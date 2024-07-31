Political leaders across the island of Ireland have hailed history-maker Daniel Wiffen after his gold medal victory in the Olympic swimming pool.

Wiffen, from the village of Magheralin in Northern Ireland, triumphed in the men’s 800 metres freestyle final in Paris on Tuesday evening, setting a new Olympic record in the process.

The 23-year-old has become the first gold medallist from Northern Ireland for 36 years and Ireland’s first male swimming gold medallist.

He said: “I don’t think a lot of people actually believed me that I was going to do it tonight but yeah it was incredible. I’ve done it – that’s all I want to say! “I was so nervous, that’s the most nervous I’ve ever been for a race but do you know what calmed me down – I heard by brother shout for me as soon as I walked out. I heard none of the crowd – just him, and that’s what calmed me down, and really levelled my head.” “I’m not going to lie, there’s this whole saying going around that I’m getting ‘Finked’ – I’m glad to say I haven’t been ‘Finked” so obviously pretty happy to get my hand on the wall first.”

Credit: INPHO

The last athletes from Northern Ireland to win Olympic gold were Stephen Martin and Jimmy Kirkwood, who were part of the winning Team GB hockey team at Seoul in 1988.

Wiffen is the first individual gold medallist from Northern Ireland since Mary Peters triumphed for GB in the pentathlon at Munich in 1972.

His parents spoke of their pride.

Rachel and Jonathan were in the La Defense Arena to witness the thrilling win.

Other family members, including Wiffen’s twin brother Nathan – a talented swimmer in his own right – were also there.

Nathan and Daniel’s love of the water started when they were just three months old when their parents took them along to Water Babies classes.

“It was just electric,” mum Rachel told the BBC.

“We were very, very high up, so we were way away from the pool, and I had a bit of a wobble at 400 metres, and I was thinking this isn’t going how I thought it was going to go.

“And then that last 50m it was just amazing. Just he did everything he was going to do. It was just brilliant.”

His dad Jonathan said: “Stroke after stroke, we were watching him, we’re watching the board, we’re watching the time, we’re watching each other. We’re sort of saying how are the others doing?”

He added: “By the last 150 metres, we were all on our feet. All the people around us were cheering Daniel on and shouting for him in the stadium. It was absolutely amazing.”

Only an hour after Wiffen’s success another Northern Ireland swimmer secured a gold medal.

Jack McMillan Credit: PA

While Jack McMillan did not participate in the Olympic 4x200m freestyle final that was won by Team GB swimmers Matt Richards, James Guy, Tom Dean and Duncan Scott, the 24-year-old from Co Down still secured a medal having swum for the team in the qualifying heats.

His brother Leo said the fact he did not get his medal on the podium did not take away from his amazing performance in the heat. “He really didn’t have any nerves and neither did I going into it, I just have full confidence in him,” he told the BBC. “I thought he was going to do really well and he did. We were absolutely ecstatic last night and even this morning. I’m just so proud of him. Obviously, it would have been nice to see him stand on the podium, but the performance itself in the heat was amazing. And he really did put on a show.” Stormont First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly congratulated both swimmers.

“This is truly a momentous occasion for Daniel and for local sport,” they said in a joint statement.

“Not only has he secured NI’s first Olympic gold medal in 36 years, it is also the first medal of the Games for our athletes and he set a new Olympic record. It was a fantastic performance by the @TeamIreland swimmer.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris described Wiffen’s performance as “masterful”.

“On behalf of the entire country, hoarse from screaming at their televisions and computer screens, I would like to send our absolute admiration and congratulations to Daniel Wiffen,” he said.

“Daniel, you did it – Olympic gold and an Olympic record.

“The 800-metre freestyle final in Paris was one for the ages and Daniel’s technique, power and grit under pressure confirms him as a once-in-a-generation athlete. He’s a world champion and now an Olympic champion, and it was our privilege to witness it.

“This is a family affair and I can only imagine the joy of Rachel, Jonathan and Nathan this evening. This is your victory too.

Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen stands for the national anthem after winning the men’s 800m freestyle final Credit: John Walton/PA

“Congratulations Daniel, we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Deputy premier Micheal Martin described Wiffen’s win as an “outstanding performance”.

“A breathtaking race and a new Olympic record,” he said.

“What an achievement for Daniel and his family.”

Richard Archibald, interim chief executive officer of Sport NI, said: “After a 36-year wait Daniel Wiffen is bringing an Olympic gold medal home to Northern Ireland.

“At Sport NI we are immensely proud of Daniel and his achievements.

“We are proud to have supported Daniel at the start of his career through our National Lottery funded athlete award. His progress over the last few years has been incredible, with European and World titles as well as a coveted world record and now an Olympic record.

“He is an inspiration to us all and I am sure his win will encourage many young people across Northern Ireland to try their hand at swimming. With two more events to come the sky is the limit for Daniel and we wish him all the very best.”

On McMillan’s achievement, he added: “Jack played an integral role in the team securing their spot in tonight’s final with the fastest qualifying time.

“At Sport NI we are proud to have supported Jack’s journey to success through our Sport NI Sports Institute and National Lottery-funded Athlete Award.”

Wiffen’s victory came a day after Sligo’s Mona McSharry clinched a dramatic Olympic bronze medal for Ireland in the final of the women’s 100m breaststroke.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.