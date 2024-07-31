Coleraine rower Hannah Scott has won Gold at the Paris Olympics with Team GB.

Hannah was racing alongside fellow crew members Lauren Henry, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw in the women’s quadruple sculls.

The Great Britain’s women’s quadruples sculls crew claimed the gold in a dramatic race against the Netherlands.

"It's been a long time in the making," she told the BBC right after the race. She paid tribute to her fellow competitors.

"We kept it so cool right to the point while at end. But we had the confidence.

"We have done so many hard miles in training. For anyone out there just go for it, if you think you can, you may just be able to one day and that is the cool thing about the Olympics."

The team made a cautious start before moving past Ukraine into second spot behind the Dutch.

The 2023 world champions produced a storming finish in the final 250 metres, edging out the Netherlands on the line by just 0.15 seconds.

The golds come after Daniel Wiffen and Jack McMillan topped the podiums in the pool on Tuesday night.

