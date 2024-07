Play Brightcove video

A review of railway provision across the island of Ireland has proposed several new routes, including direct links to three airports.

However, there has been disappointment Fermanagh has been omitted from the ambitious proposals.

The final report of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review contains a total of 32 recommendations aimed at enhancing the network across the next 25 years while also making train travel quicker and more environmentally friendly.

The report estimates the capital cost of implementing all the recommendations by 2050 would be between 35 to 37 billion euro (£29-£31 billion) in 2023 prices.

However, it claims that the economic benefit to society generated by the improvements would cover that bill.

The review was committed to as part of the 2020 New Decade, New Approach agreement that ended a long period without devolved government in Northern Ireland.

Stormont Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd said: "I recognise that many will be disappointed by the omission of rail connections to Fermanagh, in particular Enniskillen. I too am disappointed with this recommendation, as I am aware of the potential benefits that adequate transport and connectivity can bring to a region, by boosting local economies, creating jobs and prosperity.

“Following the consultation period last year, I asked the consultants to review this, but they concluded that a new railway line did not appear to stimulate sufficient demand to support a rail service within the time frame of the Review.

"I am committed to addressing regional imbalance whilst in office and I will continue to explore opportunities and possibilities to maximise this potential for Fermanagh.

With the draft report having been published last year, Ireland’s Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Stormont’s Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd jointly published the final version on Wednesday.

The recommendations include:

Restore a line linking Portadown in Co Armagh with Mullingar in Co Westmeath. The line would pass through Armagh and Cavan.

Restore a line between Londonderry and Portadown, linking the towns of Strabane, Omagh and Dungannon to the network.

Build a new direct line between Lisburn and Newry.

Restore a line between Athenry in Co Galway and Claremorris in Co Mayo, connecting Tuam in Co Galway to the network.

Reinstate the South Wexford railway.

Develop a new rail link from Letterkenny in Co Donegal to Derry.

Build a rail link that would cross central Dublin – potentially via a tunnel – to connect Heuston station, which receives trains from the south of the island, with the northern line that serves Connolly station.

Connect Dublin, Shannon and Belfast International airports to the rail network. In Dublin, the move would complement the existing plan for a Metrolink from the airport into the city centre, and would enable intercity services to access directly the island’s biggest airport. Reinstating the Lisburn to Antrim line would enable Belfast International to be served by a rail link while in Shannon the review recommends the building of a spur to facilitate a rail link with Limerick.

The review also recommends several steps to improve the quality on existing lines, including additional track capacity, electrification, increased speeds and higher service frequencies.

The use of new 200kmh trains would see times on some intercity routes halved, the review says.

However, rural areas such as Co Fermanagh and much of Co Donegal are not set to see their historic rail networks resurrected, with the review concluding that passenger numbers would be insufficient to justify the major capital projects.

Mr O’Dowd said the review was “historic”.

“The report provides an evidence-based framework to help guide future investment in our rail network, and will help us meet our climate commitments,” he said.

“The review has been an excellent example of joint collaboration on cross-border priorities, and this continued partnership will be key to realising its ambitions.

“This publication brings us to a new chapter where we can shape a better future for everyone by decarbonising key services and investing in climate adaptation measures, while at the same time supporting economic productivity through projects, policy and legislation.

“Getting infrastructure right, and investing in it accordingly, can create the foundations for better rural and urban communities.”

While many of the recommendations in the report are potentially decades away, some are set to come to fruition relatively quickly, with plans already in action to increase the Belfast to Dublin route to an hourly service by the end of the year.

Additional services between Dublin and Galway are also set to come online in the coming months.

Mr Ryan said the publication of the review represented an “important day for the island of Ireland”.

“This is not just the first All-Island Strategic Rail Review, it is the most ambitious vision for rail in a century, bringing us forward to a new age of rail,” he said.

“This vision has been made possible by close co-operation between the departments and agencies north and south.

“Rail not only allows us to carry more people and freight in a more sustainable way, it is the great connector, enabling greater regional accessibility and balanced regional development.

“The report provides a long-term vision and a series of recommendations for the sustainable development of the rail network on the island.

“I would like to see the recommendations actioned as soon as possible, and I am pleased that work is now well under way, with European Investment Bank assistance, on how we can move forward.”

