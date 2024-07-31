The victim of a sexual assault has been left 'extremely distressed' after being targeted in an attack, police say.

Officers investigating the assault on the woman in the Craigavon area have issued an appeal for information and witnesses. The assault is reported to have occurred yesterday, Tuesday 30 July, at approximately 10.20pm in the Aldervale area, along a towpath off the Tullygally Road.

Inspector Ruston said: “The woman, aged in her 40s, was approached by an unknown man who pulled her hair and pushed her against a wall. “Whilst holding something to her neck he touched her inappropriately to the upper part of her body. The victim was only able to flee the scene after she kicked the suspect. “The man is reported as being aged approximately in his late teens, and around 6ft tall. He was of very slim build and was wearing white trainers, a dark jacket and light-coloured jeans. “His hood was up and his mouth was covered. It’s understood two other men were in the area at the time of the report." Inspector Ruston added: “This sexual offence has had a devastating impact on the victim who has been left extremely distressed and shaken by what happened. “We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Tullygally Road area shortly before 10.15pm and witnessed what happened, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1894 30/07/24.” The PSNI said a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.

