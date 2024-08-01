Play Brightcove video

The PSNI chief constable has said officers involved in celebrating Armagh's All-Ireland win on Sunday will not be dismissed or suspended.

Mr Boutcher said he did not support their actions which were not professional nor independent. He said the manner in which a patrol car was driven was "irresponsible".

"I, of course, understand the sentiment of what those police officers were seeking to do in supporting the local community in Armagh’s brilliant win," he said.

"But there are many other ways to show that support, driving in that manner is not one of them.

The chief constable stressed policing was independent and their internal investigation would be "proportionate and not be unduly influenced by anyone".

Two patrol cars were captured on social media with sirens and lights flashing in the village of Camlough. At one point one of the cars makes a sudden u-turn causing other cars to stop.

It came after the PSNI's social media urged people to be cautious on the roads in coming back from Dublin.

Mr Boutcher said the actions of the officers involved was not professional or independently.

Jon Boutcher.

In a statement Jon Boutcher said: “On Sunday evening various people sent me footage of police vehicles with emergency lights and sirens celebrating Armagh’s All Ireland Final victory with the people of Camlough. “My reaction to that footage is very straightforward. We are the police and that privilege and responsibility demands that, at all times, we act professionally and independently.

"That did not happen on Sunday night in Camlough. I am very alive to the polarised commentary which has taken place since the footage came to light which again demonstrates that policing in Northern Ireland remains a lightning rod for societal views."

The chief constable said the had many calls both in condemnation and support of the officers with some asking for suspensions, dismissals and others asking for commendations.

"Let me be crystal clear," Mr Boutcher added.

"No one is being suspended or dismissed, however, nor do I support what the officers did.

"It is not lost on me that earlier on Sunday evening we issued a post on local Armagh social media channels rightly congratulating Armagh on winning the All Ireland Final and putting details of our Fatal Five road safety messaging, reminding drivers to stay safe.

"Then, later that evening, police vehicles were seen being driven in Camlough in manner which was irresponsible. I, of course, understand the sentiment of what those police officers were seeking to do in supporting the local community in Armagh’s brilliant win. But there are many other ways to show that support, driving in that manner is not one of them. “We are conducting an internal investigation into what happened which will be proportionate and will not be unduly influenced by anyone. Policing is independent."

He added: "Having seen the response to the events in Camlough, I ask that everyone gets perspective and that we all think of those poor families in Southport, all of whom should be in our thoughts and prayers.

"Having seen the reports of those awful, murderous attacks on children I immediately reached out to the local chief constable of Merseyside to offer my support and all of our condolences. “I am also disheartened by the public disorder that has occurred due to misinformation on social media about the tragic events in Southport. The dangers of inaccurate and unsubstantiated claims being spread around should not be lost on anyone and I know that especially should be well understood here in Northern Ireland.”

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.