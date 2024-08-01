Play Brightcove video

A man who had racist graffiti spray-painted on the side of his home in Ballykelly, says he feels nervous and has considered leaving his own home.

Shinu Mathew, who lives with his wife and two young girls says he is worried about his family's safety.

Graffiti was painted on a number of homes in Fort Drive and Forest Drive in the County Londonderry village around 3am on Tuesday.

Police said it was being treated as a hate crime.

Mr Mathew says he woke up at 8am and saw someone had spray-painted the racist remarks.

He said he did not know how serious the writing was until his neighbours told him that the people who did it were trying to force them to leave.

Mr Mathew says "That night (after the attack) I didn't sleep. I heard some noises and kept checking the window."

"I am worried, because I am working nightshift, and two or three times I call my wife to see if there is any problems."

Mr Mathew however, says his neighbours have been very supportive and came together to wash away the graffiti.

"Not expecting this, because I like this place it is very quiet. My relatives are living in Birmingham and London, but I don't want to go there, I like to stay in a quiet place.

"People are good people, they said they will help us if anything happen they say they will come out. They ask me if I am alright and if I want to stay."

"We planned to move somewhere else but the neighbours said we needed to stay here and we will support your family."

In a statement police said: "Our investigation is ongoing and local officers are working closely with partner agencies and support groups as our enquiries continue.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have been in the areas during the times mentioned and who has information which may assist us to contact officers on 101."

