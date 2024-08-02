Four police officers have been assaulted while helping take a man to hospital following reports of an assault in Newry.

The original assault took place at around 12.40am in the Bank Parade area of the city, were a 22-year-old man was injured.

Police said officers were then attacked by the man they were taking to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Police say the man kicked two officers, spat on one and pulled another by their belt, while also spitting at a nurse.

He was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and four counts of assault on police.

In a statement police said: "Thankfully none of our officers received serious injuries and were able to remain on duty. However, to be clear, assaults on police and emergency staff are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job."

Inspector Woods appealed for information, saying: Our investigation into the assault in the Bank Parade area is ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 686 of 01/08/24."

