Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Millisle after receiving a report that a device has been left in a field near a caravan site, in the Donaghadee Road area of the village.

They say traffic has not been affected.

However, access to the nearby caravan site has been restricted to ensure the safety of everyone in the area.

The police say further updates will be provided in due course.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.