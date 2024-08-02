Play Brightcove video

The Northern Ireland Food to Go Association claims that a quarter of a million pounds has been lost by 15 small traders in the last two years after their Just Eat accounts were allegedly hacked.

The Association told UTV that one business was defrauded £40,000 and is concerned that the situation could lead to closures and unemployment.

Nemo's fish restaurant's Just Eat account was hacked back in 2022 and led to the company losing almost £10,000.

Joe Morgan, who owns Nemo's said: "The money was taken out of the Just Eat account and not my personal bank account. The details of my portal with Just Eat are entirely mine, somebody hacked their system changed the bank account details and the money went to them.

"Just Eat had no time to try and recover the money from the bank accounts that the money went in to."

Despite being two years ago, Michael Henderson, Head of NI Food to Go Association, says accounts are still being hacked: "Another story in Northern Ireland has been defrauded over £40,000.

"This is coming now to a quarter of a million pound over 15 stores. Taking that away from these small businesses could lead to closures this could lead to unemployment."

In a statement, Just Eat said it "Takes the safeguarding of restaurant accounts extremely seriously."

It said during its investigation into the case involving Nemo's restaurant, it "Didn't identify any breach of its security" and the "login details were obtained elsewhere."

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.