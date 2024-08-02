Police have made an arrest following a report of a man with a knife in the Lord Lurgan Memorial Park on Thursday evening. Police said at around 7pm a man, armed with a knife, was threatening young people in the park. Later police held a man in a house in a street nearby.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of common assault and possession of an article with a blade or point. "Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, but this was a terrifying incident for the young victims," police said in a statement.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact police on 101 and quote reference 1421 01/08/24."

