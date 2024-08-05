Portaferry runner Ciara Mageean has withdrawn from tomorrow's 1,500m heats at the Olympics due to injury. The Team Ireland athlete has been dealing with painful chronic Achilles issues in the run-up to the Games.

Ciara, who won gold at the European Championships earlier this year, said she's 'absolutely heartbroken' not to be able to compete in Paris.

In a statement on X, Team Ireland posted: " Team Ireland’s Ciara Mageean has withdrawn from tomorrow’s 1500m heats due to injury. "In her final weeks of preparation for these Paris Olympic Games Ciara has been dealing with painful chronic Achilles issues. "Despite every effort made by Ciara and the Team Ireland medical team, the European champion will unfortunately be unable to toe the line tomorrow morning." Ciara said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken not to be able to compete in my third Olympic Games.

"I gave it everything to make it possible to be on the start line, but time was against me. I want to thank everyone for all their support.”

