A judge described scenes of violence in Belfast as “absolutely disgraceful” as he refused bail to two men accused of taking part in disorder which followed an anti-immigration protest in the city on Saturday.

A number of men have been charged and are appearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay told the court: “The events at the weekend were absolutely disgraceful: a concerted and deliberate attempt to undermine public order and to then domineer the community and there were racist elements to it.”

He added: “This court cannot allow the type of behaviour that occurred on Saturday to be repeated and be visited on other people, and the message has to be if you allow yourself to become involved in these matters for whatever reason, then you will face the consequences.”

The district judge refused bail to Simeon Eric McCullough, 46, of Schomberg Drive in Belfast, who was charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Bail was also refused to Gary Creighton, 38, from Inishowen Drive in Belfast, who was charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of fireworks without a licence, and riotous behaviour.

He also faced a charge of disorderly behaviour.

Two other men are due to appear later in connection with the weekend disorder.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.